Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead this year’s BET Awards nominations, scoring seven nominations each in the awards show that recognizes achievements in music, film, TV and sports.

Megan scored nominations for Album of the Year for her “Good News” and for Best Collaboration for “WAP” alongside Cardi B., who received five nominations and tied with Drake for the second-most nominations.

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for Best Actor for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which also received a nomination for Best Movie.

Anderson.Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle and Chris Brown are the third-highest among nominees with four nominations each and are all up for the coveted Video of the Year award.

Last year’s BET Awards went virtual due to the pandemic, but they will return this year with a live audience on June 27. The awards show will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And internationally, the show will also simulcast on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28 at 9 p.m. BST, BET France on June 29 at 8:45 p.m. CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29.

Check out a full list of the nominees for the BET Awards below: