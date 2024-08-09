Huey Lewis Set to Star and EP Mockumentary Series in the Works at Fox

Huey Lewis is set to star in and executive produce a new mockumentary series, which is currently in the works at Fox.

The half-hour series, titled “Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis,” will follow the rock ‘n’ roll legend as he navigates his life after losing his hearing. “With the help of his codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends, Huey will tackle this hilarious next phase with his signature Heart and Soul,” per the official logline.

Fox gave a script commitment to the single-cam comedy, which hails from Fox Entertainment Studios. Lewis will executive produce the project alongside writer Kirker Butler, as well as EPs Aaron Kapla, who EPs for Kapital Entertainment, and Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker, who serve as EPs for Kimmelot.

The 74-year-old was the frontman and harmonica player for Huey Lewis and the News, which is best known for being featured in 1985 film “Back to the Future” through songs “The Power of Love” and “Back in Time.”

In 2018, Lewis revealed that he suffered from Ménière’s disease, which caused him significant hearing loss that left him unable to sing. News of his diagnosis prompted the singer to cancel the rest of the band’s 2018 shows. Despite not being able to perform, he helped develop the Broadway musical “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” which opened earlier this year and includes many of the tracks that made Huey Lewis and the News famous.

The mockumentary won’t be the musician’s first foray into TV, as he appeared in several episodes across “One Tree Hill,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Just Shoot Me!” and “The King of Queens” in the 2000s and 2010s. More recently, he played himself in an episode of “The Blacklist,” appeared in “Boytalk” and voiced Bullworth in animated series “Puppy Dog Pals.”

Deadline first reported the news.