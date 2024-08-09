Stassi Schroeder Joins Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ for Season 2

“Vanderpump Villa” has been renewed for a second season on Hulu, with a familiar face joining from “Vanderpump Rules.” Stassi Schroeder, who was an original cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” will join the reality series as a lead cast member and reunite with Lisa Vanderpump, who both executive produces and appears in “Vanderpump Villa.”

In addition to featuring her in the European-set series, Hulu has set a development deal with Schroeder, which includes a new half-hour docu-comedy titled “Stassi Says.” The new series will see Schroeder make her reality TV return as she deals with identity crises and major life crossroads for an ensemble of chaotic characters, per the official logline.

Created by Schroeder and former “Vanderpump Rules” producers Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld, “Stassi Says” will be executive produced by Scout Productions alongside Foye, Rosenfeld and Schroeder.

Best known for starring on “Vanderpump Rules” on and off until its eighth season, Schroeder was fired by Bravo in 2020 as a result of multiple controversies. Since leaving the show, Schroeder has published two books and has a third one, titled “You Can’t Have It All: The Basic B*tch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off,” debuting this fall.

It’s unknown whether Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark — who also appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” — will be seen in Season 2 of “Vanderpump Villa” alongside Schroeder. Additional details on “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2, including casting and location, are set to be announced soon.

“Vanderpump Villa” first launched in May and followed a group of staff — selected by Vanderpump — as they worked, lived and played at an exclusive European villa estate. The employees navigated rivalries, friendships and romantic entanglements while curating and implementing a personalized and unique agenda for the villa’s guests.

Vanderpump herself executive produces “Vanderpump Villa” under her Villa Rosa production banner and the show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, a Banijay Americas company.