Hulu’s Stand-Up Comedy Lineup Adds Matteo Lane

Matteo Lane is the latest comedian to join Hulu’s stand-up comedy lineup.

Lane will host a new stand-up special for Hulu under the streamer’s Hularious comedy banner, which is set to launch in November with Jim Gaffigan. Subsequent monthly specials are also set for Bill Burr, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson and Chris Distefano.

Lane’s special, which will launch domestically on Hulu and on Disney+ internationally, is set to be taped on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Further information regarding the special’s release date is not available at this time.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Disney/Hulu family,” Lane said in a Tuesday statement. “This is the closest I’ll get to becoming the 5th Golden Girl.”

With a previous life as an oil painter and classically trained opera singer in Italy, Lane’s comedy specials include “Hair Plugs & Heartache” and “The Advice Special,” and he can be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Upgraded,” Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest” and feature film “Molli & Max in the Future,” which debuted at SXSW. He is currently touring on his “Can’t Stop Talking Tour,” which is set to run through 2025.

Gaffigan’s special, titled “The Skinny,” will kick off the stand-up shows on the streamer as it launches on Nov. 22, and the streamer has promised to deliver one new special per month. With Gaffigan, Burr, Glazer, Wood Jr., Okatsuka, Kirson, Distefano and Lane in line, Hulu is well-positioned to roll out a handful of specials through 2025, though exact release dates for additional specials have yet to be announced.

As part of its comedy initiative, the streamer will also launch a collection of licensed stand-up specials, including releases from 800 Pound Gorilla, Comedy Dynamics and Don’t Tell Comedy, to name a few.