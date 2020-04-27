Idris Elba’s ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

April 27, 2020 @ 10:55 AM
Idris Elba’s comedy “Turn Up Charlie” has been canceled by Netflix after one season.

“‘Turn Up Charlie’ will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement Monday. “We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

“Turn Up Charlie,” which launched its eight-episode first season on Netflix on March 15, 2019, centers on title character Charlie (played by Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a “manny” to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

Along with Elba and Harvey, the comedy also starred Piper Perabo and JJ Feild.

Elba and Gary Reich co-created “Turn Up Charlie” and executive produced the series alongside Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero also directed the show with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito were co-executive producers. The series was co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

