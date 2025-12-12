Ike Barinholtz Jokes Diddy and Pete Hegseth Are Among ‘The Studio’ Guest Stars for Season 2 | Video

“The Studio” had an incredibly successful first season on Apple TV, thanks in part to its many A-list guest stars. So, on Thursday night, series star Ike Barinholtz revealed some of the names poppng up in season 2 — including Diddy and Pete Hegseth.

The actor was, of course, joking, as he stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” In addition to “The Studio,” Barinholtz is also now on Broadway, and has another season of “Running Point,” which he co-created, on the way. “The Studio” was the first that Meyers asked about, praising the cameos of the first season and wondering what the plan is for season 2.

“Oh, we got some big names to guest, season 2,” Barinholtz teased. “Who we got, we got Diddy, uh, Russell Brand. Oh, Pete Hegseth is gonna come on! I know, he’s an actor!”

As Meyers reined in his laughter, he joked that the cast and creators are “really leaning into it,” which Barinholtz readily agreed with.

“We are. We’re just, you know, trying to dip our feet into both pools,” he joked back.

Speaking more seriously, the actor couldn’t actually reveal anything, he just noted that they start in January on the next season.

Those weren’t the only unpopular names that Barinholtz dropped in the interview though. As Meyers noted, the actor will soon be playing Elon Musk in a film. At that, Barinholtz jokingly tried to earn some applause for the man, but instead was met with dead silence.

“Jesus Christ,” Barinholtz responded, shifting in his seat. “It’s a cold room! He’s a good, normal guy, and people are giving him a hard time. Leave him alone!”

You can watch Ike Barinholtz’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.