Imax Hires Jonathan Fischer as Chief Content Officer

Imax has hired Netflix executive Jonathan Fischer as its new chief content officer, overseeing the company’s content strategy across Hollywood and international films as well as documentaries, live events and theatrical experiences.

He will report to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond.

“Imax is opening its aperture to offer a greater, more diverse content portfolio to audiences worldwide — including more than 100 different awe-inspiring experiences across Hollywood and international films, documentaries, music, sports and gaming in 2024 alone,” Gelfond said in a Thursday statement. “Jonathan brings a wealth of proven experience that will be critical as more filmmakers and artists than ever seek to create for our platform.”

“I’m excited to join Rich and the superb team he’s built. Imax gives audiences the most immersive entertainment experience, and I look forward to working with new and existing partners alike to bring even more great content to our fans,” Fischer added.

Fischer joins the company as Imax seeks to take advantage of its growing box office footprint by providing a wider range of international blockbusters on its screens in addition to the Hollywood tentpoles it has supported for years. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations at Imax’s Playa Vista headquarters, Fischer will also work alongside Imax chief marketing officer Anne Globe to manage the company’s relationships across the global entertainment community.

He previously served as the head of strategy and finance for Netflix’s global film division, where he developed the group’s greenlight process — providing strategic guidance for overall slate development, overall targets and post-release analysis — and collaborated on talent negotiations and dealmaking.

Prior to Netflix, Fischer also served as chief operating officer of Illumination Entertainment and has also worked at major Hollywood companies like Disney, Universal and New Regency.