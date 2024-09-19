Imax Adds Disney’s ‘Moana 2,’ ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to 2024 Q4 Slate

Imax has added two new additions to its growing slate for the fourth quarter of the year — Disney’s “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King,” the company announced on Thursday.

“Moana 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 animated smash hit, arrives in the Imax global network Nov. 27. Meanwhile, “Mufasa: The Lion King” — the prequel to Disney’s groundbreaking 2019 reimagining of “The Lion King” that earned $63 million in Imax globally — will hit screens worldwide beginning Dec. 20.

The highly anticipated releases join a year-end Imax lineup that includes “Filmed for Imax” titles “Joker: Folie à Deux” from Warner Bros. and Sony’s “Venom: The Last Dance,” in addition to Paramount Pictures’ “Gladiator II” and Universal’s “Wicked.” Further additions to the company’s fourth quarter slate are forthcoming.

The news comes as Imax closes in on one of its highest-grossing third quarters of all time at the global box office. Through Sunday, Sept. 16, the theater company has delivered more than $225 million at the global box office in the period, driven by Disney/Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” and Disney/20th Century’s “Alien: Romulus.”

With $84 million in Imax receipts worldwide, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is the company’s fifth highest-grossing Marvel title ever, while “Alien: Romulus” is the highest-grossing horror film of all time for Imax with $40 million.