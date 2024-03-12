Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie will be released in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025, and it will be the filmmaker’s first to be released in Imax.

Plot details are under wraps, but the untitled film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim and Chase Infiniti.

Anderson wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production. He produces alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, who produced his last film “Licorice Pizza.”

Warner Bros. also announced on Tuesday that “The Bride!,” a riff on “Frankenstein” written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, will be released in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025 in Imax. Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are locked to star alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz.

Gyllenhaal also produces the film with Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren. The film is Gyllenhaal’s second feature directorial effort after 2021’s acclaimed “The Lost Daughter,” which earned her a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination.

And “Alto Knights,” the mob movie starring Robert De Niro, is shifting out of November 2024 and into a March 21, 2025 release slot. Barry Levinson directs from a screenplay by “Goodfellas” author Nick Pileggi, with Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci and Michael Rispoli also starring.

The moves come as Warner Bros. also delayed “The Batman II” from 2025 to 2026, owing to strike-related issues, TheWrap has learned. That sequel has not yet started production.

The studio is also moving its completed “Salem’s Lot” adaptation to a Max streaming release after previously producing the film for theatrical.