‘Zootopia 2’ Passes ‘Minecraft’ as Top Domestic Box Office Film of 2025

After more than three months in theaters, Disney’s “Zootopia 2” has passed one final box office milestone, becoming the top-grossing film at the domestic box office in 2025.

The acclaimed, BAFTA-winning animated sequel reached $424 million in domestic grosses on Tuesday, passing the $423.9 million domestic total of Warner Bros./Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie.” Globally, the Disney film has grossed $1.85 billion worldwide, standing as the highest-grossing Hollywood animated release ever and second among all animated films behind Chengdu Coco’s “Ne Zha 2.”

The meteoric run for Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps began on Thanksgiving weekend, where the film earned the second largest extended opening ever for the holiday with $158.8 million. In the weeks that followed, “Zootopia 2” made headlines for its record smashing run in China, where it became the highest-grossing Hollywood release in the country with RMB 4.59 billion, ranking seventh highest among all films there.

But even without China factored in, “Zootopia 2” still passed the $1.05 billion global total of “Moana 2” in 2024, showing the strength of the franchise in Disney’s IP stable as it is still in the top 10 of the domestic charts after 13 weekends in theaters.

Beyond “Zootopia 2,” Disney has continued to stand as the biggest pillar for the box office even with high-profile flops like “Tron: Ares” and “Snow White.” “Zootopia 2” now tops a 2025 domestic gross list that has two other Disney releases in the top 4: “Lilo & Stitch” with $423 million and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” with $400 million.