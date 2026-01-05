2026 in the Frame: 6 Key Media and Entertainment Trends to Watch

As the entertainment and media industries enter 2026, they are navigating a moment of profound transition: still adjusting to today’s political realities, the AI explosion and, yes, the still-rippling effects of the pandemic and the subsequent actors’ and writers’ strikes, while also attempting to chart a path forward for long-term reengagement with audiences across formats and channels.

This exclusive research report, a partnership between WrapPRO and the National Research Group (NRG), unpacks six key trends that will define the year ahead, from the rise of content creators as Hollywood power players to the deepening integration of AI into the industry’s creative workflows. Taken together, these trends offer a snapshot of a fast changing media ecosystem, and the opportunities it presents for studios, exhibitors, and audiences alike.

“What any seasoned journalist will tell you is that trying to predict the future is one of our biggest occupational hazards — especially in a media and entertainment world that grows more frenetic by the week,” said Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “That said, as chroniclers of the ebbs and flows of our business, we do see around the corners for what’s next, spotting trends before and as they are happening. What you will read here is how technology, cultural shifts and consumer appetites will shape the landscape in the new year in Hollywood and media.”

Each of our trends, supported by new data and survey results, will also identify three storylines to follow in the new year.

“Understanding what’s next isn’t about predicting the trajectory of today’s platforms and technologies. It’s about understanding people: what they’ll crave amid abundance, who they’ll trust in an age of simulation, where they’ll seek joy and connection in a world that often feels like it’s changing faster than they can keep up,” said Jon Penn, CEO of NRG. “This report reflects that essential truth. Across the trends highlighted here, the constant throughline is human behavior.”

Here’s a snapshot of the trends we’ve presented in the report. Download full report here.

The Creator Convergence

The boundaries between Hollywood and the creator economy are dissolving, as studios embrace creators as marketers and talent while social platforms professionalize and move into the living room.

Hollywood Courts the Heartland

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, studios and streamers are recalibrating toward conservative, rural and faith-forward audiences, creating new opportunities and igniting cultural flashpoints.

The AI Wars Intensify

Breakthroughs in generative video are transforming production workflows, even as audiences and creatives remain uneasy about authenticity, labor impacts, and AI’s environmental footprint.

Theatrical Originals Strike Back

After years of franchise dominance, a handful of original films broke through in 2025 — and 2026 will test whether that momentum can survive a crowded blockbuster slate.

Streaming Expands Sports Fandom

The shift of live sports to streaming is expanding the landscape of fandom, bringing new leagues into the spotlight and fostering a more participatory, digitally driven fan culture.

Three Storylines to Watch in 2026

Reconnecting With Reality

Consumers — especially younger generations — are pushing back against digital saturation and seeking out immersive, in-person experiences that offer connection, presence, and escape from algorithmic life.

DOWNLOAD FULL REPORT HERE