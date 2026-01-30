Catherine O’Hara Tributes: Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Lily Tomlin and More Remember Actress as ‘Full of Joy’

Catherine O’Hara was remembered and mourned across Hollywood on Friday, with co-stars and collaborators like Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal and Lily Tomlin remembering the “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner for her “genius” and “joy.”

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful,” Pascal wrote on Instagram of his “The Last of Us” co-star, sharing the message alongside a behind-the-scenes image. “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always.”

“Remembering Catherine O’Hara. Bright, beautiful, and full of joy that touched so many,” Tomlin wrote.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, who recently reunited with O’Hara for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, lamented on Instagram that he wished he had “more time” with the actress.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more,” he wrote. “I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

“Home Alone” was one of O’Hara’s most beloved roles, where she starred in the first two films with Culkin as his on-screen mother. Her Moira Rose will also go down in history as one of TV’s most indelible comedic performances, and her contributions to such classics as “Beetlejuice” and any number of Christopher Guest features like “Best in Show” and “For Your Consideration” cement her as a comedy legend.

She died of unknown causes on Friday, her team at CAA announced, sharing with TheWrap, “We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara. O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.”

Director Martin Scorsese said that losing O’Hara felt “impossible” while emphasizing her “comic genius” and ability to create unforgettable characters.



“To lose Catherine O’Hara… it feels impossible to me, and to millions of others as well, I’m sure,” Scorsese said. “Many people know her from SCHITT’S CREEK. For many others, it’s the HOME ALONE pictures or BEETLEJUICE or the Christopher Guest comedies. For me, and for most of my friends, it’s SCTV: all I have to do is think about one of the characters she created, like Lola Heatherton or Dusty Towne, and I’m laughing. Catherine was a true comic genius, a true artist, and a wonderful human being. I was blessed to be able to work with her on AFTER HOURS, and I’m going to miss her presence and her artistry. We all are.”

Comic actress and Oscar nominee Sandra Bernhard expressed that her death was “a terrible loss.”

“She was a class act — nuanced, humble, a total natural. She brought buckets of joy to this old planet. She will be deeply missed. She was an inspiration to anyone who fancies themselves humorous. A masterclass every time she stepped in front of a camera.”

The National Comedy Center remembered the actress as a “rare performer” who made her characters “unforgettable.”

“She shaped what comedy acting could be – blending precision, humanity and originality in a way that felt effortless but was anything but,” executive director Journey Gunderson said. “Her work will continue to inspire generations of performers and audiences.”

Read more of what her collaborators, peers and admirers are saying on social media below:

This is shattering news. What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. #RIPCatherineO’Hara https://t.co/7pWcpYARai — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 30, 2026

Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover it.



Catherine O’Hara was one of a kind. A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can’t fully put into words.



She wasn’t just a legendary artist,

actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest… pic.twitter.com/06jGk7OyCP — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) January 30, 2026