Home > Industry News > Business

Catherine O’Hara Tributes: Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Lily Tomlin and More Remember Actress as ‘Full of Joy’

“There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always,” her “Last of Us” co-star Pascal writes

Catherine O'Hara attends Eugene Levy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on March 8, 2024. (Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)
Catherine O'Hara attends Eugene Levy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on March 8, 2024. (Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara was remembered and mourned across Hollywood on Friday, with co-stars and collaborators like Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal and Lily Tomlin remembering the “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner for her “genius” and “joy.”

“Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful,” Pascal wrote on Instagram of his “The Last of Us” co-star, sharing the message alongside a behind-the-scenes image. “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always.”

“Remembering Catherine O’Hara. Bright, beautiful, and full of joy that touched so many,” Tomlin wrote.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, who recently reunited with O’Hara for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, lamented on Instagram that he wished he had “more time” with the actress.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more,” he wrote. “I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Catherine O'Hara attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2025. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Read Next
Catherine O'Hara, Comedy Icon and 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy Winner, Dies at 71

“Home Alone” was one of O’Hara’s most beloved roles, where she starred in the first two films with Culkin as his on-screen mother. Her Moira Rose will also go down in history as one of TV’s most indelible comedic performances, and her contributions to such classics as “Beetlejuice” and any number of Christopher Guest features like “Best in Show” and “For Your Consideration” cement her as a comedy legend.

She died of unknown causes on Friday, her team at CAA announced, sharing with TheWrap, “We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara. O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.”

Director Martin Scorsese said that losing O’Hara felt “impossible” while emphasizing her “comic genius” and ability to create unforgettable characters.

“To lose Catherine O’Hara… it feels impossible to me, and to millions of others as well, I’m sure,” Scorsese said. “Many people know her from SCHITT’S CREEK. For many others, it’s the HOME ALONE pictures or BEETLEJUICE or the Christopher Guest comedies. For me, and for most of my friends, it’s SCTV: all I have to do is think about one of the characters she created, like Lola Heatherton or Dusty Towne, and I’m laughing. Catherine was a true comic genius, a true artist, and a wonderful human being. I was blessed to be able to work with her on AFTER HOURS, and I’m going to miss her presence and her artistry. We all are.”

Comic actress and Oscar nominee Sandra Bernhard expressed that her death was “a terrible loss.”

“She was a class act — nuanced, humble, a total natural. She brought buckets of joy to this old planet. She will be deeply missed. She was an inspiration to anyone who fancies themselves humorous. A masterclass every time she stepped in front of a camera.”

Catherine O’Hara (Credit: TheWrap)
Read Next
Catherine O’Hara Says Trump’s Canada Threat ‘Makes My Skin Crawl’ But Is 'Unifying Canadians'

The National Comedy Center remembered the actress as a “rare performer” who made her characters “unforgettable.”

“She shaped what comedy acting could be – blending precision, humanity and originality in a way that felt effortless but was anything but,” executive director Journey Gunderson said. “Her work will continue to inspire generations of performers and audiences.”

Read more of what her collaborators, peers and admirers are saying on social media below:

Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O'Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Read Next
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and 'The Studio' Cast on How They Make Loving Fun of Hollywood

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments