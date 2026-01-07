Deadline Names Nellie Andreeva Sole Editor in Chief as Mike Fleming Jr. Steps Back

Deadline on Wednesday named Nellie Andreeva its sole editor in chief as her co-editor, Mike Fleming Jr., moves into an editor-at-large role.

The two have been co-editors in chief since 2013, after Deadline founder Nikki Finke left the website. In her new role, Andreeva will oversee the Penske Media Corporation-owned trade’s newsroom and daily operations across Los Angeles, New York and London. Fleming will now “leverage his relationships and expertise” to “continue shaping Deadline’s influence within the entertainment world.”

“Mike’s contributions to Deadline and his influence on the industry are immeasurable,” PMC CEO Jay Penske said in the website’s announcement. “His deep industry access, grit, and passion for Deadline have helped solidify its position as the industry’s leading breaking news outlet. I know he will continue to have great impact on Deadline’s bright future.”

Andreeva said the website would “remain focused on journalistic excellence and breaking big Hollywood stories” and that she was happy that Fleming would “continue to be part of the fabric of Deadline.”

“It’s been an honor to lead Deadline’s top-notch editorial team alongside Mike for the past 12 years,” she said.

Fleming said he was focused on working on a nonfiction book through the spring but would continue to be involved with the website.

“Stepping back does not mean stepping away,” Fleming said in a statement. “I will continue to drop the big scoop and long-form pieces and do whatever is required to keep this great brand on top. I’m grateful to Jay and PMC that after chasing scoops so long, I can spend more time chasing grandkids.”

The outlet said Andreas Wiseman, its executive editor of international and strategy; Anthony D’Alessandro, its editorial Director; and Justin Kroll, its film editor, would remain involved in its film coverage.

Fleming joined Deadline in 2010 shortly after Finke founded it after a 20-year run at Variety, while Andreeva joined in 2010 after serving as the Hollywood Reporter’s TV editor. In the years since, Penske has come to own all three Hollywood trade outlets.

The changes come after layoffs hit several Penske-owned publications over the last six months. Billboard laid off five top staffers last month, while Rolling Stone laid off writers Andre Gee and Brittany Spanos after cutting several staffers in the fall. Variety also cut senior entertainment writer Adam B. Vary and associate news editor J. Kim Murphy last month.