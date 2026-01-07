Gal Gadot to Produce Paramount’s ‘Recovery Agent’ Adaptation

Paramount Pictures has acquired the “Recovery Agent” book series by Janet Evanovich with Gal Gadot producing, TheWrap has learned.

Paramount is developing and producing. The actress is also eying to star in the project from co-producers Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz via their Carol Mendelsohn Productions banner.

Gadot and partner Jaron Varsano will also produce under their Pilot Wave banner. Ellen Shanman is attached to adapt the script.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “The Recovery Agent” centers on Gabriela Rose, a globe-trotting recovery agent who specializes in retrieving stolen or lost high-value items, typically under dangerous circumstances. Paired with her unpredictable ex-husband and partner Rafer Burke, she bounces from tropical islands to international hotspots, outsmarting criminals, rival treasure hunters, and law enforcement alike in the pursuit of the goods.

“The Recovery Agent” was published by Atria Books in 2022 and its sequel, “The King’s Ransom,” published in Nov. 2025. Both were instant NYT bestsellers. “The King’s Ransom” paperback will publish on June 30, 2026.

Best known for breaking out as Wonder Woman in the 2017 hit superhero film, Gadot most recently starred in Julian Schnabel’s “In the Hand of Dante” opposite Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Gerald Butler which premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival 2025. She also most recently wrapped production on Kevin Macdonald’s “The Runner” for Amazon International.

