License to Stream: James Bond Franchise Headed to Netflix in Amazon Deal

Netflix has struck a licensing deal with Amazon MGM Studios to stream James Bond films, the company announced on Friday.

Four Bond movies — “Die Another Day,” “No Time to Die,” “Quantum of Solace” and “Skyfall” — will be available on Netflix in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy and Latin America beginning Jan. 15 for three months.

According to Amazon, MGM, licensing the full Bond catalog to Netflix for a limited period is a strategic business decision designed to broaden global reach and reengage audiences.

The deal also includes select “Rocky” and “Creed” films, the “Legally Blonde” titles and Amazon Originals including “Hunters,” which is available now for 12 months, and “The Man in the High Castle.”

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world,” Chris Ottinger, head of worldwide distribution at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement to TheWrap. “Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy. James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like ‘Hunters’ among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling.”

Prime Video typically programs James Bond films for two months each year, centered around October’s global Bond Day and extending through Thanksgiving, when audience engagement around the franchise is highest. MGM+ also runs Bond programming during the fall window.

What’s on Netflix first reported the news.