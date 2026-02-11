James Van Der Beek Mourned by Busy Phillips, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More: ‘You Made This World a Better Place’

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek died Tuesday after more than a year-long battle with cancer. Following the announcement of his passing, Van Der Beek’s Instagram page and more were flooded with mourners, including his former co-star Busy Phillips, Lance Bass, Olivia Munn and more.

Phillips, who played Audrey Liddell on “Dawson’s Creek,” wrote on Instagram that her heart is “deeply hurting” for everyone who knew Van Der Beek, but especially his family.

“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say,” she wrote. “I am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years.”

The official Instagram account for the show, as well as Sony Pictures Television, also memorialized Van Der Beek, writing that “his iconic portrayal of Dawson Leery helped define a generation of television for fans and continues to resonate with audiences today.”

In a post to her Instagram story, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar also mourned Van Der Beek, sharing a photo of the two of them together in their younger years.

“I grew up alongside [him],” she wrote. “He was one of the good guys. This is a true loss.”

Fellow actor Paul Walter Hauser was among the first to post a tribute, thanking Van Der Beek for “being one of the good guys,” and calling for donations to support the Van Der Beek family.

“Love you, James,” Hauser wrote. “I know you’re in Heaven being pampered with love. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family.”

Hauser had actually started the fundraiser last month, after learning Van Der Beek was selling props from “Dawson’s Creek” to help pay for his treatments. According to Hauser, “it didn’t sit well with me.”

“I am an actor and father of 3 children, and I want them inheriting my trinkets/wardrobe/memorabilia someday,” he wrote at the time. “I wouldn’t want to auction off a Stingray shirt or Marvel script to make ends meet for treatment.”

Van Der Beek’s widow shared the news of his passing on Instagram as well, quickly seeing a flood of friends and fellow actors paying tribute.

“We are sending your beautiful family so much love,” Lance Bass, former *NSYNC member commented. “Safe travels James. You made this world a better place.

Director Roger Avary, who worked with Van Der Beek on “The Rules of Attraction,” remembered the actor as “a pillar of strength.”

“I have never known anyone else quite like him, and rarely felt so close a working connection, and my heart is broken at the loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children,” Avary wrote. “God bless you, James. I love you forever.”

I’ve today learned that my dear friend James Van Der Beek, with whom I worked with on The Rules of Attraction, who has been a pillar of strength to me and my family during the hardest of times, passed away last night. I knew he was fighting a terrible battle with courage and… — Roger Avary (@AVARY) February 11, 2026

Other actors, including “Pretty Little Liars” alum Keegan Allen, “Law & Order” star Mehcad Brooks, Olivia Munn and more all offered condolences as well. You can see more tributes to James Van Der Beek below.

We mourn the loss of @sagaftra actor James Van Der Beek. From ‘Dawson’s Creek’ to performances in ‘Varsity Blues’ and ‘The Rules of Attraction,’ his work resonated with a generation of audiences. Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones & fans. https://t.co/DLSwVhncnR — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) February 11, 2026