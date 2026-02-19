Communications Exec Jason Shumaker Dies at 55

Jason Shumaker, a communications executive who spent time at MTV, Viacom, Google and Verizon, has died at 55.

Shumaker died Monday, Feb. 16, following complications from acute myeloid leukemia. He spent more than two decades in communications, beginning at NBCUniversal and later flourishing at Viacom, where he oversaw teams for MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic and mtvU.

In that role, he led communications efforts for many of the networks’ live events, including the Video Music Awards. Shumaker also served as lead publicist on the Emmy-winning series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was instrumental in growing the franchise to global prominence.

Following his tenure at Viacom, Shumaker moved on to travel and entertainment startup The Culture Trip as U.S. communications director before joining Verizon’s executive communications team. In 2022, he moved to Google, where he became executive communications manager for platforms and ecosystems marketing, focusing on events such as Cannes, Mobile World Congress and CES.

In 2024, he joined Dublin-based global building materials supplier CRH as director of internal communications.

Shumaker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology from North Carolina State University and a Master of Arts in counseling from the University of Maryland. Outside of work, he was a lifelong member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts and was always up for a day at Six Flags with his three beloved nephews. He was also a horror movie aficionado and had a screenplay of his own in the works.

He is survived by his parents, Lew and Cathie Shumaker; his sister, Tammy (Shumaker) Golden; his brother-in-law, Patrick Golden; and nephews Tucker, Wyatt and Luke.