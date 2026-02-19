Mike Ireland Joins Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group as President of Production

Warner Bros. Pictures Group has hired former Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group chief Mike Ireland as president of production, the studio announced Thursday.

Ireland will join current Warner Bros. president of production Jesse Ehrman and start next month.

The following emails were sent to staffers:

Subject: Shaping the Next Era of Warner Bros. Pictures

Team,

After an extraordinary year of storytelling triumphs under Pam and Mike’s leadership—where our films captured hearts, sparked conversations, and delivered both critical and commercial success—we’re ready to take an even bolder leap forward.

Our vision is clear: to bring more stories to life than ever before, with 16+ theatrical releases annually that ignite imaginations worldwide. This is not just about quantity—it’s about creating unforgettable experiences, building new franchises, and championing original voices that define the future of cinema.

To help lead this charge, I’m thrilled to welcome Michael Ireland as President of Production. With a proven track record of shaping beloved films and franchises, Michael brings creativity, passion, and vision that perfectly complement our slate.

Michael joins Warner Bros. next month from Paramount Pictures, where he served as Head of the Motion Picture Group after starting in 2020 as President of Production. During his tenure, he helped drive a creative and box office resurgence with franchises such as Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place, Scream, Sonic the Hedgehog, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, The Naked Gun, and Mean Girls: The Musical, as well as original hits like Smile and Bob Marley: One Love. Previously, he spent eight years at 20th Century Fox overseeing projects including Free Guy and Alita: Battle Angel. Before becoming a studio executive, he produced at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and began his career as an MTV television executive. A USC film school graduate, he earned his screenwriting degree in 1999.

Please join me in welcoming him to the Warner Bros. Pictures team.

Jesse

*****

Team,

Under Jesse’s continued leadership as President of Production, and with Michael joining him as President of Production, we’re building on our momentum with projects that span beloved franchises and bold originals—from a sequel to Minecraft and new chapters of Wonka, Gremlins and Oceans, to visionary collaborations with Alejandro Iñárritu, J.J. Abrams, Jonah Hill and others.

Together with Richard Brener at New Line Cinema, Bill Damaschke at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, and Christian Parkes at our new specialty label, we’re setting the stage for an era of creativity and innovation that will resonate with global theatrical audiences everywhere.

We’re sharing a brief note from him below ahead of his arrival next month.

Thank you for your passion, your dedication, and your belief in the power of storytelling.

Pam & Mike

*****

From Michael:

Joining Warner Bros. at this moment feels like being invited onto the 1927 Yankees — a team at the very top of its game. There is a real sense of purpose here and a shared belief in what great storytelling can do.

I’m genuinely excited to collaborate with Pam, Mike, and Jesse to help carry the studio’s momentum forward.