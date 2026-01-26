Paramount Hires Shivani Patel as EVP of Strategy and Operations

Paramount Skydance has hired Shivani Patel as its new EVP of Strategy and Operations for both its film and television divisions, reporting to Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Patel will work alongside studio leadership to shape long-term strategy, guide slate planning and operationalize new processes and capabilities that bring analytical rigor to key decisions for film and TV titles at all stages of the development and release process. She will also work to coordinate functions between various departments including production, marketing and distribution.

Formerly an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, Patel comes to Paramount from Universal, where she served as SVP of Strategy & Business Development for 11 years. Similar to her duties at Paramount, Patel worked with film executives to guide greenlight and talent deal strategy around its studio slate.

Patel joins a slew of new Paramount leadership hires since last year’s completed $8 billion acquisition of the studio by Skydance and transition of power to CEO David Ellison. This includes Marketing Chief Josh Goldstine, Animation Chief Jennifer Dodge, Theatrical Distribution Chief Shaun Barber and Republic Pictures Head Lia Buman.

The news of Patel’s hiring came Monday as Ellison’s Paramount finds itself in a bidding war and hostile takeover bid with Netflix for David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery.

Looking ahead, Patel’s strategy plans will cover a 2026 slate that includes new theatrical installments of the “Scream,” “Scary Movie” and “Paw Patrol” franchises, as well as a TV and streaming slate that includes “Survivor 50,” “School Spirits” and “Tulsa King.”