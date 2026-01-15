UnderCurrent Talent Acquires Next Step Talent, Expanding Creator Roster to Nearly 300 | Exclusive

UnderCurrent Talent has acquired independent management firm Next Step Talent, continuing the company’s rapid expansion in the creator economy, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The deal brings Next Step Talent’s roster into UnderCurrent, upping the Eric Bogard-founded management company’s client list to just shy of 300. Among UnderCurrent Talent’s roster are standout entertainers including JoJo Siwa, Kira Kosarin and Miranda Rae; Next Step brings creators like Sydney Morgan, Kelsi Davies and Rachel Huh into the fold.

Next Step managers Amanda Smith and Rebeca Partida will also join the company and continue to run their own department as founder Temima Shames transitions into an advisory role.

“I’ve had the pleasure of calling Temima a friend for the last five years as we built our companies in parallel — often comparing notes and thoughts about the industry,” Bogard said. “I’ve always admired her drive, entrepreneurial spirit and deep care for talent. We are thrilled to welcome Temima, her team Amanda and Rebeca, as well as their incredible roster of talent.”

Founder Temima Shames transitions to an advisory role in its UnderCurrent acquisition. (Next Step Talent)

Prior to the acquisition, Next Step Talent was known for its focus on cross-platform growth strategies that move talent from short-form to long-form content. According to the announcement, the firm’s roster has collectively amassed more than 100 million followers and 18 billion views.

As founder, Shames executed partnerships with major brands including YouTube, Meta, Coach, Converse, Skims, NYX Cosmetics and Moose Toys. Most recently, Next Step client Huh was named the face of Skims’ back-to-school campaign, while Morgan launched a collaboration with Gui Gui that is set to reach retailers in 2026.

“Eric and I have supported each other since day one of building our companies. When we recently caught up, the timing was undeniable. It just felt right,” Shames said. “As I move into a new chapter and step into a more advisory role, I want to bring my talent and team into a space that truly champions entrepreneurs and gives them room to grow. I’ve always loved UnderCurrent’s mission, their creators, and the heart behind their team. When you’re surrounded by the right people, everything grows and this transition came together exactly when it was meant to.”

The acquisition follows UnderCurrent’s August 2025 purchase of boutique management firm Project 15 and underscores the company’s growth strategy.

Founded by Bogard alongside partners Adam Bogard and Aaron Hoffman, UnderCurrent positions itself as a next-generation management company focused on brand partnerships, content strategy, product development and long-term career growth for digital creators.