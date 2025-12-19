SAG-AFTRA Shares 2026 Union Negotiations Are ‘to Begin Earlier Than Usual’

SAG-AFTRA gave union members a heads up that labor negotiations would “begin earlier than usual,” as formal talks are set to begin in February.

Union president Sean Astin and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland issued a joint statement to members of SAG-AFTRA Thursday, where they revealed that it was already almost three years since they “ratified one of the most consequential agreements in our union’s history.”

“After a 118-day strike, the hot labor summer was over and a new deal was struck,” they wrote. “The time has come, once again, to negotiate.”

As the statement continued on, Astin and Crabtree-Ireland emphasized the importance of these negotiations, as it will impact how members are paid to the funding of their health care and pension plans.

“For many, the 2023 contracts’ achievements represented a vindication and a victory,” the statement continued. “For some, the focus has been on the many proposals that were not successful or that they felt were resolved unsatisfactorily. Regardless, the strike witnessed an extraordinary and enduring demonstration of solidarity. Labor leaders and workers worldwide saw our strike as a rallying cry in the ongoing struggle to be treated fairly and with dignity.”

Per Astin and Crabtree-Ireland, union leadership and other members are participating in preparatory meetings in order “to discuss what issues are important to them and devising solutions to have them addressed.” All members (who are in good standing and who work these contracts) have been invited to participate in the meetings.

However, they highlighted that the formal negotiations “are scheduled to begin, earlier than usual, on Feb. 9, 2026.” They explained this was due to “practical and strategic reasons.”

“We appreciate that the companies have consented to our timetable. Because we represent such a varied membership, starting early leaves plenty of time to have every proposal properly negotiated,” they stated. “Also, we enjoy greater leverage by reducing the amount of time the companies have to stockpile inventory. Finally, we believe this approach has the greatest likelihood that the nascent but much-needed resurgence in domestic production activity be protected.”

Astin and Crabtree-Ireland highlighted that if, for whatever reason, an agreement wasn’t reached during the allotted time, the new timetable would allow for a second round of negotiations before the contract expiration on June 30, 2026.

“Regardless of the timing, we will only accept a deal that respects our members’ essential contributions to this industry and that meets your needs today and for years to come,” they concluded.

Read their full statement here.