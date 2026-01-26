‘Hacks’ Star Megan Stalter Leaves TikTok, Says New Owners Are Censoring Content About ICE

“Hacks” star Megan Stalter has left TikTok after claiming that the app is censoring her posts.

“We are being completely censored and monitored,” the actor and social media star posted on Instagram. “I’m unable to upload anything about ICE even after I tried to trick the page by making it look like a comedy video.” She also noted that she downloaded all of her videos before she left the app.

Representatives for Stalter and TikTok did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Stalter isn’t the only TikToker who’s complained about censorship from the app’s new owners. News focused creators like Aaron Parnas and Under the Desk News have also posted videos about either being censored or stating that they will be moving to different platforms.

Last week, the social media app finalized a deal with its new U.S. owners, allowing the app to remain in the country. Silver Lake, MGX and Oracle are the majority shareholders of this new iteration. Each will hold a 15% stake in the new U.S. version of TikTok with ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that was the app’s original owner, maintaining a nearly 20% stake in the venture. One of the major criticisms of this deal had to do with Oracle, which is owned by known Trump supporter Larry Ellison.

This is far from the first time the Ellison family has been accused of interfering with media to make it more Trump friendly. A huge part of Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount over the summer hinged on the settlement of Trump’s lawsuit with “60 Minutes” for $16 million. Shortly after the settlement, the FCC approved the merger. That court decision also led to Paramount Skydance agreeing to hire an ombudsman, whose job it would be to investigate claims of political bias in CBS’ coverage. David Ellison, Larry’s son as well as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, also appointed Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Trump praised Weiss as “great new leader” after the news broke.