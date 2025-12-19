YouTube Terminates 2 Channels Over Fake AI Movie Trailers

YouTube has put an end to two channels known for utilizing artificial intelligence to create and circulate fake movie trailers.

The mega video platform confirmed Thursday that it had shut down channels belonging to Screen Culture and KH Studio, saying the creators — who had collectively amassed well over a billion views with AI-generated content — were removed after repeatedly violating its policies.

“After their initial suspension, these channels made the necessary corrections in order to be readmitted into the YouTube Partner Program,” Jack Malon, a YouTube spokesperson, told TheWrap. “However, once monetizing again, they reverted to clear violations of our spam and misleading metadata policies, and as a result, they have been terminated from the platform.”

Now when you try to go to the channels, it reads: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Screen Culture Plus, a dormant sister channel with over 28,000 subscribers, appears to still be up — though, it has not posted since 2022.

The termination is just the latest move in an AI crackdown from Google, who, just last week, pulled down dozens of AI-generated videos featuring characters owned by Disney. Google’s action came after Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter, in which they claimed the tech giant was leveraging its dominance in generative AI to “commercially exploit and distribute” infringing material.

“We have a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship with Disney, and will continue to engage with them,” a spokesperson for Google said at the time. “More generally, we use public data from the open web to build our AI and have built additional innovative copyright controls like Google-extended and Content ID for YouTube, which give sites and copyright holders control over their content.”

Disney’s legal warning came amid its $1 billion investment into OpenAl, bringing its array of characters to Sora.