‘Industry’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at HBO

HBO is doubling down on the stressful world finance thanks to its Season 4 renewal of “Industry.” The network gave the thumbs up as there are still two episodes to go in the eight-episode Season 3.

“Industry” has long been a cult hit for HBO, but this year the series really took off. So far, the drama is averaging 1.6 million viewers per an episode, which marks a 40% viewership increase compared to Season 2. Viewership for the series over these past five weeks has ranked among the drama’s top five weeks ever. Additionally, social conversations around the series were two times higher than last season and have grown by double digits each week.

This bump may have been impacted by the new Sunday night time slot for “Industry” or the intense push the network gave “Industry” during the final season of “Succession” last year.

“For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama. Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement.

“We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized Season 3 as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take Season 4 season four to even greater heights,” Orsi added.

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in ‘Industry’ and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in Season 4,” series creators, writers, directors and executive producers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said in a statement.

“It has been an extraordinary journey over the past eight years from initial development to now the commission of a fourth season of ‘Industry.’ HBO’s unswerving belief in Mickey, Konrad, the cast and the whole creative team at Bad Wolf is a huge vote of confidence in uncertain times,” Jane Tranter, executive producer of the series as well as CEO and founder of Bad Wolf, said in a statement. “This commitment to nurturing new talent and investment in quality programming has resulted in a show we are all exceptionally proud of. Bad Wolf cannot wait to get everyone back to Wolf Studios Wales to take ‘Industry’ to even greater heights.”

The third season of the HBO and BBC original stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button. In addition to Down, Kay and Tranter, the series is executive produced by Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf as well as Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Kathleen McCaffrey of Little Gems will be joining as executive producer for the new season.