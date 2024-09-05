‘Industry’ Season 3 Soars Up the Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Netflix has found the formula for audience attention amid the waning days of summer and back-to-school season, and it involves one part Halle Berry, one part Mark Wahlberg, and a lot of action.

The two Hollywood A-listers have given Netflix a major streaming hit, as their action comedy “The Union” is the most-watched program for the third consecutive week on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report.

“Industry” comes in behind “The Union” this week, as the buzzy HBO and Max series climbs the chart from No. 6 last week.

Netflix holds the next four spots on this week’s chart. “Worst Ex Ever,” the streamer’s latest true-crime docuseries, “dissects the dark side of love” and comes in third this week.