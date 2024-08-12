‘Industry’ Season 3 Debuts to 300,000 Viewers, Up 60% From Season 2 Premiere | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Industry” Season 3 debuted to a promising start, ratings-wise, with the Season 3 premiere seeing a 60% uptick from its Season 2 premiere, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The Season 3 premiere brought in an audience of 300,000 viewers across HBO and Max, according to Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery internal viewing figures. The Season 3 debut of the finance drama series, which received a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, outpaced both of its previous season premieres, outperforming the series premiere by 88% and the Season 2 premiere by nearly 60%.

Season 2, which debuted in Aug. 2022, went on to average 1.4 million viewers per episode when accounting for viewing across linear, Max and on-demand viewing. Ahead of the launch of Season 3, Seasons 1 and 2 saw a significant viewing bump, with viewership for “Industry” seeing a tenfold increase when compared to the previous week.

While “Industry” is overshadowed by ratings for most other recent HBO series — viewership for the “Industry” Season 3 premiere was more than doubled by the Season 4 debut of “Barry” last year, which brought in 710,000 viewers — viewership for “Industry” is growing steadily in its third season and might stand to see further growth as buzz builds in its new Sunday night premiere timeslot.

After holding down Monday nights on HBO during its first two seasons, “Industry” was bumped up to the coveted Sunday night spot on HBO for Season 3, taking the place “House of the Dragon” as it wrapped up its Season 2 last week. For reference, “House of the Dragon” Season 2 debuted to 7.8 million viewers across HBO and Max, and its Season 2 finale scored a season-high viewership of 8.9 million.

“Industry” Season 3 picked up after the series’ explosive Season 2 finale, which saw Harper Stern (Myha’la) get fired from Pierpoint at the hands of Eric (Ken Leung). In true “Industry” fashion, shifting relationships, betrayal and even death are introduced in the Season 3 finale.

In addition to Myha’la and Leung, “Industry” also stars Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Sarah Parish, with “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington joining the Season 3 cast.

“Industry” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on Max.