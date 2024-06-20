What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” which had a record-breaking box office opening, makes an impressive leap from No. 6 to No. 1. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” holds its No. 2 position for the second week in a row. “Deadpool & Wolverine” may no longer be No. 1, but with more than a month until its release, it remains firmly in the Top 3.

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” moves into the No. 4 position after the release of Part 2 of Season 3. The wait is finally over as “House of the Dragon” rounds out the Top 5 just in time for its Season 2 premiere on Max and HBO. “Paris 2024: Summer Olympics Games” moves up one spot to No. 6 as fans anxiously wait for the games to begin July 26. Gru and his minions are back at it again as “Despicable Me 4” debuts at No. 7, just two weeks ahead of its July 3 release.

Following the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, fans are still excited about the release of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” which lands at No. 9. while fellow video game “Fortnite” rounds out the Top 10.

