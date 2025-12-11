Isla Fisher Pays Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Sophie Kinsella After Her Death at 55

Isla Fisher is mourning the loss of Sophie Kinsella. The actress shared an emotional tribute after the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” author died Wednesday at the age of 55, saying, “My heart is broken.”

“Dear Sophie, You conjured Rebecca Bloomwood, a hilarious flawed dream of a comic character – and I was lucky enough to step into her shoes and speak your witty & brilliant words,” Fisher wrote on her Instagram stories Wednesday.

Isla Fisher, Sophie Kinsella and producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Credit: Ian West – PA Images/PA Images/Isla Fisher/Instagram)

“My daughters grew up being read your books and love them to this day,” the “Now You See Me” actress continued. “My heart is broken. You are still my hero, and I’m grateful for you. And though we won’t meet again, your light and magic lives on in your incredible characters.”



In a separate Instagram story she posted the movie’s poster along with the words “I’m so heartbroken that you are gone.”

Fisher played the film version of Rebecca Bloomwood in 2009’s “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” The film follows a charming but financially reckless journalist who dreams of a glamorous lifestyle while struggling with mounting credit card debt. The film also stars Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, John Goodman, Joan Cusack and Leslie Bibb.

Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Wickham, shared in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2022.

The author’s family shared the news of her passing on Instagram in a touching post saying, “She will be missed so much our hearts our breaking.”

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy),” the post read. “She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”

The post continued: “We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received.”

Kinsella was best known for her “Shopaholic” series, which began in 2000 in the U.S. with “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” She went on to publish 10 novels in the series, and her books have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

Kinsella is survived by her husband Henry Wickham and their five children.