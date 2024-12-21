James Gunn Thanks ‘Superman’ Fans for Making Trailer the Most Viewed ‘In the History of Both DC and Warner Bros.’ With 250 Million+

Up, Up, and Away! DC Studios co-chief James Gunn thanked fans on Friday for making his “Superman” teaser trailer the most viewed “in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.” with 250 million+ views.

“Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, ‘Superman’ is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros,” Gunn said on X. “This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and,… pic.twitter.com/Ry3aGA88Zl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2024

The current trailer view record belongs to Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” with 365 million views. The previous DC trailer record belonged to “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which garnered 167 million views in its first 24 hours.

Inspired by DC Comics’ “All Star Superman,” the trailer gives first looks at David Corenswet in action as the Man of Steel, and also an interesting first look at the actor as Daily Planet journalist Clark Kent.

Also of note for the first time in live-action, a key moment in the trailer reveals Superman’s canine friend Krypto, who can be seen running towards Kal-El as the scene-stealing pooch is being called to help him out and get “home.”

From DC Studios, the film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

“Superman” opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.