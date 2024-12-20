Jared Leto Set to Play Skeletor in ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie From Amazon, Mattel 

Jared Leto is set to play Skeletor in the upcoming live-action feature film “Masters of the Universe,” based on the iconic Mattel franchise, Amazon MGM and Mattel announced on Friday.

In the Masters of the Universe mythology, Skeletor is the main antagonist and seeks to conquer the realm of Eternia. His quest for ultimate power centers on capturing Castle Grayskull, which contains ancient secrets.

Additionally, Sam C. Wilson (“House of the Dragon”) will play Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (“Game of Thrones”) will play Goat Man and Kojo Attah (“Supacell”) will play Tri-Klops, rounding out the rest of the villains.

They join Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), and other previously announced stars in hero roles: Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man), Camila Mendes (Teela) and Idris Elba (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), which TheWrap first exclusively reported.

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. The movie will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of the animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018 and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.

Leto is represented by WME and Slate PR. Wilson is represented by Insight Entertainment. Björnsson is represented by IceTalenta. Attah is represented by Felix de Wolfe Agency.