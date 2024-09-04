Alison Brie to Play Evil-Lyn in Amazon’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

Travis Knight will direct Mattel’s He-Man movie adaptation

Alison Brie attends the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in Los Angeles evil-lyn
Alison Brie attends the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in Los Angeles (Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Alison Brie has been cast as “Evil-Lyn” in the upcoming live-action feature film “Masters of the Universe,” based on the iconic Mattel franchise, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel announced Wednesday.

Brie will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the role of He-Man and Camila Mendes, who is playing Teela. 

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. The movie will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

Camila Mendes Masters of the Universe Teela
The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018, and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.

Brie is well known for her starring roles in “Glow” and “Community.” She can currently be seen in Peacock’s “Apples Never Fall” opposite Annette Bening and Sam Neill, as well as starring in Dave Franco’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which she co-wrote and executive produced with Franco.

Brie is repped by WME and Rise Management.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

