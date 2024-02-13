‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Beats ‘Spider-Man’ to Become Most-Watched Trailer of All Time

The trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl, racked up 365 million views in 24 hours

Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

The highly anticipated trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine” smashed viewership records following its debut during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast.

According to Disney, the trailer was viewed a staggering 365 million times within the first 24 hours across all platforms. That figure surpasses the previous one-day viewership record held by another Marvel property, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which garnered 355.5 million views after its own trailer premiered in 2021.

The record-shattering viewership for the “Deadpool and Wolverine” trailer was likely aided by this year’s Super Bowl telecast, which also achieved unprecedented levels of viewership. The football championship game was watched by an estimated 123.7 million viewers across all platforms, making it the highest viewed broadcast in television history.

That’s up 7.47% from the 115.1 million viewers brought in by last year’s Feb. 12 Super Bowl broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles, which game initially recorded 113 million viewers before updated Nielsen figures tallied an additional 2.1 million viewers to its audience in May.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, along with Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Producers on the film include Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner. The screenplay is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool and Wolverine” opens in movie theaters on July 26.

