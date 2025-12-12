New Epstein Photo Dump Features Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Woody Allen and More

New photos released by House Democrats on Friday showed Jeffrey Epstein alongside Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, filmmaker Woody Allen and political strategist Steve Bannon, highlighting the sex offender’s close ties to some of the world’s most powerful men in politics, business and entertainment.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said they received 95,000 photos from Epstein’s estate, releasing 19 of them on Friday. While none of the photos appear to depict any incriminating conduct or sexual misdeeds, and the committee Democrats did not accuse anyone of misconduct on Friday, they showcase how Epstein maintained ties with those immersed in scandal throughout the years.

The photos also came nearly a month after Trump signed a bill ordering the Department of Justice to release all of the government’s files related to Epstein by Dec. 19. A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the way for the DOJ to unseal grand jury files related to Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case.

Trump has also ordered the DOJ to investigate Epstein’s ties to Democrats such as Clinton and former Harvard president Larry Summers, who is also featured in the photos released Friday. Summers, who has stepped back from public commitments due to the Epstein revelations, has called his friendship with Epstein “misguided.” A Clinton spokesperson has previously called emails from the estate proof that Clinton “did nothing and knew nothing.”

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment. A manager for Allen and a spokesperson for Clinton also did not return immediate requests for comment.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.



Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

The photos feature Epstein in various situations with the array of men, including former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lawyer Alan Dershowitz and billionaire Richard Branson. One shows Epstein conversing with Allen and an unidentified woman, while another shows him speaking with Bannon at a desk.

Bannon’s relationship with Epstein has been thoroughly documented since Epstein’s arrest — and subsequent suicide — in 2019. Emails previously released by lawmakers indicate Bannon was planning to produce a documentary positively depicting Epstein in response to a Netflix documentary that highlighted his crimes.

Andrew, previously the Duke of York, lost his “prince” title last month after a new series of reports highlighted his friendship with Epstein. The former British royal has continued to deny all allegations that he abused anyone.

Different photos released by the committee feature a collection of sex toys and other paraphernalia, including a condom with packaging featuring Trump’s face.

House Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told reporters on Friday the committee would be releasing more images in the coming days.

“I just caution folks with the redaction process and ensure that we’re protecting the survivors and the women who were abused by Epstein are protected now,” Garcia said.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Democrats were “chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate.”

“Democrats’ hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked,” they wrote on X. “Nothing in the documents we’ve received shows any wrongdoing.”