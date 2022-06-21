‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Buzzy Cohen Might Host Again After Sharing Cryptic Tweets

A number of “Jeopardy!” fans on Twitter are convinced that former Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen may be making a return as host of the show for its upcoming “Celebrity Jeopardy!” edition.

Last week, the game show fan account BuzzerBlog tweeted “100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here. If that was still a thing I feel like the many press releases talking about ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ would have mentioned her by now.”

Cohen replied directly to the tweet with a gif of Yoda saying, “No, there is another.”

Fans of “Jeopardy!” and Cohen, immediately read into his response.

One user replied, “Don’t tease us you menace!!!!“

The cryptic message from Buzzy was followed by another cryptic message from the music executive on June 18.

“Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd – cannot wait to get this thing going!!!” he wrote.

In response, one fan tweeted back “I KNEW IT,” while another wrote “Buzzy’s Buzzin.'”

Cohen earned the “Grand Champion” title in the Tournament of Champions in 2017. In 2021, Cohen guest-hosted “Jeopardy!” for the 2021 Tournament of Champions following host Alex Trebek’s death.

“The Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik and former winner Ken Jennings currently alternate as “Jeopardy!” hosts.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” will premiere this fall on ABC. The series will give famous contestants the opportunity to win money for a charity of their choice. It will debut in the fall and air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

A rep for the show didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.