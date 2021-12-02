Mayim Bialik will begin her job as host of “Jeopardy!” primetime specials in the new year with the premiere of “Jeopardy! National College Championship” on ABC, the broadcast network said Thursday.

“Jeopardy! National College Championship” is a “multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition,” per its official description.

Executive produced by Michael Davies and produced by “Jeopardy!” studio Sony Pictures Television, the event will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

See below for the full “Jeopardy! National College Championship” tournament schedule, courtesy of ABC:

Bialik has recently been splitting temporary hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” with Ken Jennings while the game show searches for a full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, following the quick ousting of Mike Richards — the syndicated series’ first choice after a rotating stable of guest hosts (including Bialik and Jennings) tried out for the role.

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” tournament marks Bialik’s first turn at the job she was initially hired to do in August, which is permanent host of “Jeopardy!” specials and spinoffs. Bialik was given that position at the same time as Richards was named the new permanent host of the OG “Jeopardy!,” but he exited just over a week later, one day after the show returned to production for its 38th season.

His departure followed the resurfacing of a gender discrimination lawsuit from his time with “The Price is Right” and multiple misogynistic comments he made on a podcast he co-hosted in the last decade.

In other premiere dates news, ABC said Thursday that the fifth season of “American Idol” will debut Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c.