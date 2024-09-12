Jessica Kirson Sets 2nd Stand-Up Special at Hulu

Jessica Kirson is teaming up with Hulu for her second stand-up special. She joins the streamer’s “Hularious” lineup, which officially bows in November and also includes comedians Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Roy Wood Jr., Atsuko Okatsuka and Ilana Glazer.

The name and launch date of Kirson’s next special, which will premiere on Hulu domestically and Disney+ internationally, will be revealed at a later date.

“I am honored to be a part of the Disney family and that Hulu has chosen to feature my next special as part of their comedy initiative,” she said in a Thursday statement. “People always ask me, ‘Is it hard to be a female comedian?’ I always say, ‘I don’t know; you should ask them.’”

Kirson’s comedy career, which spans over two decades, began in clubs in New York City. Since then, she has racked up nearly one billion views on social media, topped 1 million followers on multiple platforms and performed on “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” HBO’s “Crashing” and “Kevin Can Wait.”

Her one-hour special “Talking to Myself” was executive produced by Burr and debuted on Comedy Central in 2019. She also produced FX’s “Hysterical,” a feature-length documentary exploring the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy, which features Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Chelsea Handler and Fortune Feimster. Additionally, Kirson served as consultant, producer and onscreen talent in Robert De Niro’s “The Comedian.”



Kirson is represented by 3 Arts and WME.