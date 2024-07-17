Good Deed: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Casting Notice Aims to Help Actors Qualify for Health Insurance

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is on the hunt for SAG actors who are just shy of qualifying for health insurance.

The late night talk show recently sent out a casting notice, seeking actors who are one role away from qualifying for the union’s health coverage plan. They must be less than $1,401 from reaching that threshold in order to make their “Kimmel” debuts.

An individual close to the production confirmed the notice with TheWrap.

This doesn’t apply to me but @jimmykimmel you’re a stand up guy for this!! pic.twitter.com/yxndCbE5Wf — tolerable mayhem Marlo (@bestidest) July 16, 2024

The Screen Actors Guild requires working actors to earn at least $26,470 to qualify for the union’s health coverage plan. This sum must come solely from acting gigs that the aspiring stars have worked on in the past year.

However, a recent study found that a single person needs to earn $110,781 annually, or $53.26 in hourly wages, to be comfortable living in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time Jimmy Kimmel has extended this opportunity to working actors. When Kerry Washington guest hosted the talk show in July 2022, the ABC show invited two SAG actors to deliver one line each in order to claim their health coverage for the next year.

Washington told the audience about her own time as an up-and-coming actor, juggling restaurant hosting shifts, substitute teaching and leading yoga classes. Two lucky actors delivered their lines, one even dressed as a mailman, and left with coverage for the year.

It is not confirmed when or in what capacity the actors will be appearing on “JKL.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. PST on ABC.