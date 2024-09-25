Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back at Trump Calling Him ‘One of the Dumbest Human Beings Ever’: ‘He’s Confusing Me With One of His Sons’

Remember Donald Trump’s feud with Jimmy Kimmel over the 2024 Oscars? Somehow that’s still going on thanks to Trump, who recently gave yet another review of Kimmel’s hosting abilities at a rally in Pennsylvania.

If you need a refresher, Trump posted a review of Kimmel during the 2024 Oscars, in which called the ABC comedian the “WORST HOST” and said “Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos.” Ahead of the final category of the night, Kimmel took the Oscars stage and read Trump’s review out load. He then asked the former president, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

During a campaign speech this week, Trump recapped the Oscars moment, calling Kimmel “this stupid guy” and claiming that Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and his manager James “Baby Doll” Dixon tried to stop Kimmel from responding onstage.

“He reads the whole thing. And then I think he said something like, ‘Ha ha ha, he thinks he bothers me’ or some crap like that,” Trump said. “I said, ‘He’s one of the dumbest human beings ever.’ He should have listened to his wife. What a dope.”

“Isn’t that sweet? He’s confusing me with one of his sons again,” Kimmel shot back on Tuesday night. “Do you think he’s flirting with me? What is this? When I die, I would like that to be the clip they play at the Emmys in memoriam montage.”

Kimmel then corrected Trump, pointing out that he actually said, “Isn’t it past your jail time?” and saying that both McNearney and Dixon were supportive of his impromptu response at the Academy Awards.

“I know your cognitive abilities are declining faster than the price of Truth Social stock,” Kimmel said. To help Trump remember his joke, Kimmel offered to buy Trump any number of mugs, signs, bandanas and shirts emblazoned with the message.

Then Kimmel gave his audience a special treat, welcoming his wife onstage with the Emmy she won for producing the 2024 Oscars in hand. McNearney became serious as she gave some advice to Trump.

“Donald, thank you for your support, and I’m glad I have your attention because one and three women currently in this country is living under an abortion ban because you stacked our Supreme Court,” McNearney said. “Thanks to you, women in 21 states can’t make their own choice about their own life and their own body. And 10 U.S. states make no exceptions for rape or for incest. The party you run so bigly and so beautifully, the party that cares so much about motherhood, just blocked a bill that would protect our access to IVF. Women are dying and good doctors are quitting because they can’t get or give the reproductive care that women desperately need.”

“So my advice for you is to shut up and go away,” McNearney concluded. Watch the whole clip above.