Jinkx Monsoon Is Ready for Anything — From a 2nd Season of ‘Sketchy Queens’ to Her Broadway Return

Jinkx Monsoon and Liam Krug’s “Sketchy Queens” returned for Season 2 this week, further cementing its place in a long line of iconic sketch comedy series.

As a longtime fan of “SNL,” “MADtv,” “Kids in the Hall,” “In Living Color” and “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” Monsoon, a two-time winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” told TheWrap how those shows helped prepare her to be ready for anything as an entertainer — even if she has to improv.

“I never know when these things will come, so I’ve just got stuff ready at any moment,” Jinkx explained of her career. “One time, I had to pull a tap dance out of my ass to prove that I could tap dance, and sure enough I had just enough to prove it. I’ve spent a long time preparing myself for whatever the moment calls for.”

“Sketchy Queens” Season 2 debuted on WOW Presents Plus on Monday, followed by a premiere event at WOW Studios on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night, complete with a performance from the Queen of All Queens herself. In attendance were fellow queer celebrities like BenDeLaCreme, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Crystal Methyd, Farrah Moan and Brandon Rogers, just to name a few.

“I always want to bring in as many of my friends as possible — logistics are a nightmare,” Jinkx said of her Season 2 guest stars. “I really can’t say enough about my crew. Pete [Williams] is our producer and he just cares so much about helping us put on the best possible show we can, and that goes so far in this.”

Jinkx Monsoon, Liam Krug for “Sketchy Queens” Season 2 (Credit: Jasten King/World of Wonder)

“I’m very f–king proud of this season and I know people are going to, at the very least, laugh,” she continued. “We really went as hard as we could, because when you get a Season 2, it’s kind of your audience saying, ‘Yes, yes, yes please, we want more.’ And the fact that WOW gave us everything we needed to make this season a huge step forward in the ‘Sketchy Queens’ legacy, it makes me excited for what could be in the future.”

And for the “Chicago” alum, that future includes a return to Broadway this April in “Pirates! The Penzance Musical.”

“It’s going to be f–king fantastic,” Jinkx teased. “I got to do some workshop and the promo shoot with the cast — and, again, a wonderful group of people makes all the f–king difference. I’ve been so lucky.”

Until then, Season 2 of “Sketchy Queens” airs Mondays on WOW Presents Plus.