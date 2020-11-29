President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped Jen Psaki, a former White House communications director in the Obama administration, to be the new White House Press Secretary.

In addition, deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield will serve as communications director as the head of an all-female communications team when Biden takes office on Jan. 20, 2021. She is well-known in Hollywood circles, as she previously served as spokesperson and VP of corporate communications at the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). After the 2016 election and her position with the Obama administration came to an end, she returned to work in communications for the entertainment and sports industries.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.” Also Read: Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over Biden's 'Woke' Cabinet Picks (Video) In addition to Bedingfield and Psaki, former campaign adviser and MoveOn official Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary. Pili Tobar, a veteran of the immigration reform group America’s Voice who once worked on Sen. Chuck Schumer’s staff, will be deputy White House communications director. Ashley Etienne, a former Biden campaign adviser who’s worked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, while senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders will be Harris’ chief spokeswoman. And former federal prosecutor Elizabeth Alexander will become First Lady Jill Biden’s communications director.

Honored to work again for @JoeBiden, a man I worked on behalf of during the Obama-Biden Admin as he helped lead economic recovery, rebuilt our relationships with partners (turns out good practice) and injected empathy and humanity into nearly every meeting I sat in. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) November 29, 2020