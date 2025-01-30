John Mulaney’s Weekly Netflix Talk Show Premieres in March

John Mulaney’s new Netflix talk show will premiere weekly beginning in March.

“Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” will debut Wednesday, March 12 and will stream live weekly for 12 subsequent weeks, through May 28, Netflix announced as part of its Next on Netflix event. As part of the event, Mulaney made the announcement himself in Los Angeles, revealing that comedian Richard Kind will join him for the series.

“We will be live globally with no delay,” Mulaney said. “We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

Mulaney, who hosted “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” in 2024, teased his show would be “the one place where you could see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy,” adding that “we don’t know if we can lock in Mannequin Pussy, but we are in talks with them.”

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” aired six episodes during its run between May 3 and May 10, 2024 as a part of Netflix is A Joke Festival. The pop-up show brought together a handful of comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Stavros Halkias, Sarah Silverman, Tom Segura, Cassandra Peterson, Ronny Chieng, David Letterman, Bill Hader, Luenell, Cedric the Entertainer, Pete Davidson, Hannah Gadsby and Nikki Glaser, among others.

“I think that this show will be something that people will want to tune into live,” Mulaney continued. “We will have a host in a suit taking calls from viewers. It’s Netflix’s commitment to embracing the 20th century. There is absolutely nothing new about what I’m doing but, by taking a lot of elements other people have already done and doing them out of order, it feels new and that’s what’s important.”

He joked that if “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” is “one-tenth as popular on Netflix as anything from South Korea,” he would have “the most successful talk show in world history.”