John Mulaney to Host Live Weekly Variety Talk Show for Netflix

John Mulaney is returning to Netflix to host a live weekly variety talk show in early 2025, chief content office Bela Bajaria announced on Thursday. The move comes on the heels of Mulaney’s live comedy series “Everybody’s in L.A.,” which ran for a week of shows on Netflix earlier this year.

“So for next year, for 2025, we’re doing a variety live talk show with John Mulaney, which I’m super excited about,” Bajaria said from the stage at Bloomberg’s Screentime conference on Thursday. “I mean, John Mulaney, hello. So we have a long relationship with John, obviously, and we have done his stand-up specials and during Netflix Is a Joke Festival he did a live talk show called ‘Everybody’s in L.A.’ and I was there at a couple of the tapings, and it was just so bold and original and fresh and then unpredictable. And I think it’ll be really fun to get to do a live show with him.”

No further details were given, but Mulaney’s love for late night TV is well known. He worked as a writer on “SNL” before he took off as a stand-up comedian and worked as a staff writer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2020.

Mulaney created and hosted “Everybody’s in L.A.” earlier this year as an experiment for Netflix. It ran for six consecutive nights and aired live with a rotating panel of guests and a new L.A.-themed topic for each show. After its run concluded, he said he was open to continuing the show.

Next up for Mulaney, he’ll return to host “SNL” in November. The writer and comedian is also currently preparing to star on Broadway in “All In: Comedy About Love” by Simon Rich. His run with that show will be in December.