Joy Reid Deletes X Account, Says ‘Abuse’ and ‘Negativity’ Not Worth It

MSNBC host Joy Reid deleted her X account on Thursday morning, becoming the latest media pundit to ditch the app following last week’s election.

Reid, in a video explaining her decision, said X was “not really worth it” anymore because she had to “wade through a lot of drek and a lot of abuse and negativity.”

She said she had only been using X as a news aggregating tool over the past few years, ever since Elon Musk bought the app, then known as Twitter, in 2022. Reid said she “didn’t want to contribute content once it was purchased by its present owner.”

Still, she’d been holding onto her account — which had about 1.9 million followers at the time she deleted it on Thursday — because she was worried someone else would claim her account handle and use it for “nefarious purposes.”

You can watch her explanation via The Post Milennial’s X post below:

Joy Reid deleted her account on X



pic.twitter.com/OgWdSEXJqD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 14, 2024

Reid became the latest high-profile media member to leave X after the election. Former CNN host Don Lemon bid farewell to X on Wednesday, saying the app wasn’t a place for “honest debate” under Musk’s stewardship.

But the bigger problem for Lemon, though, was X’s terms of service. X recently changed its rules, requiring users to file lawsuits against the company in Texas — either in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, or in state courts in Tarrant County. The changes go into effect on November 15.

Lemon, while quoting from a recent Washington Post report on the matter, said in his own exit video that the change to X’s terms of service was bad news because the state courts are too conservative friendly.

“This quote ‘ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.’ I think that speaks for itself,” Lemon said.

Other media members, including MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, have left X since the election because of Musk’s relationship with president-elect Donald Trump.

“As a human, I deleted Twitter today as an act of self-preservation and because I could no longer find the things I’m interested in,” Wallace said.

Musk had been Trump’s most vocal supporter in the lead-up to Election Day, helping him win over voters in Pennsylvania and spending more than $100 million via his America PAC to help the Republican get back in the White House.

Threads, Meta’s rival to X, has seen a 6.8% jump in daily users since the election; it now has 11 million daily active users, according to data shared with TheWrap by Sensor Tower. Bluesky, another social posting rival to X, has also enjoyed a post-election jump in users. And even with big name media pundits leaving the app, X has still seen its daily user base increase 5% after the election, according to Sensor Tower’s data.