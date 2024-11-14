Eva Longoria Bolts From ‘Dystopian’ USA After Trump Wins Election

One celebrity who isn’t sticking around for a second Donald Trump administration: Eva Longoria. The actress revealed she’s fleeing the country after Trump’s election over Kamala Harris last week.

“I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky,” Longoria said in a cover story for Marie Claire published on Wednesday. “They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

She added that the USA is “a scary place” and will remain that way if Trump “keeps his promises.”

The former “Desperate Housewives” star also said her family, which includes her husband José Bastón and her 6-year-old son, now split their time between Mexico and Spain.

Longoria publicly backed Harris in the 2024 race, and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August in support of the vice president.

“The shocking part is not that [Trump] won,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star said. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

Aside from Trump, the Texas-born-and-raised actress admitted she was already over living in Los Angeles before the election.

“Even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge,” Longoria said. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

It’ll be worth seeing if other Hollywood stars follow Longoria out of the States; Barbra Streisand and Cher, among other celebrities, similarly said they’d ditch the country if Trump won his second election.