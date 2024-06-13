Vice President Kamala Harris and “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter are teaming up for a National Call on Reproductive Freedom. Thursday’s virtual conversation aims to urge voters to take action for abortion rights ahead of November’s general election.

“The two are set to discuss topics including the anniversary of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks overturning Roe v. Wade, the danger that Trump would sign a national abortion ban if he returns to office and threats to other rights including access to birth control,” a spokesperson tells TheWrap.

The comedian has long been vocal about her support for reproductive freedom. In May 2022, Walter joined a star-studded group of women for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” reproductive rights rally, where she stated, “I can’t work in Texas anymore.” Walter currently serves on the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women’s Equality board and as the chair of the National Women’s Committee for Membership First.

Ahead of the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision, Harris will lead a conversation on ways to support the fight for reproductive freedom and help families affected nationwide through volunteering efforts.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned a 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade that had established a constitutional right to abortion. Two years since the decision and five months out from the general election, access to abortions nationwide is becoming scarce and even dangerous, particularly in conservative states.

Amanda Zurawski is one of many women who was denied an abortion after the overturning of the 1973 landmark case. Zurawski is now suing the state of Texas for delaying her medically necessary abortion that caused her to spend three days in the ICU and nearly lose her life. She has since been “forced” to revert to IVF as her only means for having a child.

Zurawski and her husband will join the vice president’s conversation to discuss the need for reproductive rights nationwide. Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez will be among the other guest speakers joining the virtual event.

The conversation will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited Lisa Ann Walter as chair of the L.A. local women’s committee for Membership First.