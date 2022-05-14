“Bans Off Our Bodies” pro-abortion rights rally in Los Angeles is expected to bring out 50,000 supporters and activists on Saturday as part of a larger nationwide day of protesting coordinated by the Women’s March Foundation, Planned Parenthood and other coalitions.

While the LA rally had been planned for months, it has taken on newfound urgency as the Supreme Court stands poised to repeal 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to abortion under implied Constitutional rights to privacy.

Video from ABC’s AIR7 HD showed a massive crowd gathering as speakers began taking to the stage. Among the speakers are LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Alex Padilla, Reps. Karen Bass and Maxine Waters, prominent attorney Gloria Allred, Planned Parenthood Federation of America president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson and actresses Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”) and Christine Lahti (“Swing Shift”).

Rallies are taking place across the country, with Planned Parenthood’s site directing potential attendees to find a march near them. Some of the local LA-based protests are taking place in Pasadena, Long Beach, Sherman Oaks and Palos Verdes. Nationwide, there are rallies scheduled in large city hubs like Austin, Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago, which millions of protestors are set to attend.

“This is a moment for mass mobilization,” Sen. Padilla wrote on Twitter.

According to national research polls, about 6-in-10 Americans support legal, safe and accessible abortions.

Celebrities took to social media to urge people to join in on advocating for reproductive rights, with some posting photos from the protests. “Today we march for reproductive freedom and justice,” Padma Lakshmi said, sharing photos of herself at the rally alongside Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern and model Christy Turlington Burns.

Singer and actress Dove Cameron shared a photo of a protestor holding a sign that read, “You can’t ban abortions, you can only ban safe abortions.”

In the beginning of May, Politico published an explosive scoop featuring the draft majority opinion of the Court, written by Judge Samuel Alito. It became the news site’s most-trafficked story in its history and sparked outrage online, prompting people to share links to abortion funds and personal stories about the need to protect the right to reproductive freedom.

See further posts about the Los Angeles “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies below:

If Roe is overturned, other fundamental rights like our right to use birth control, marry who we love, and get the gender-affirming health care we need are all at risk. Visit https://t.co/B5POqGFFyw to find a rally near you today! pic.twitter.com/a5NpdkWj8g — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 14, 2022

I’m attending Women's March Foundation’s event, “Bans Off Our Bodies Rally May 14th” 10am at LA City Hall downtown – sign up now to join me! @PPact #BansOffOurBodies #Abortionishealthcare https://t.co/WR6N4KnW21 — Jenny Klein (@jennydelherpes) May 3, 2022

For my birthday today, I want you to join a march in your town to fight for bodily freedom and the reproductive rights of every person in this country. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/J76s7CU4Sc — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 14, 2022

Today, we’re joining 160+ artists to boldly declare #BansOffOurBodies and stand with the millions of people nationwide at risk of losing their reproductive freedom. More info at https://t.co/818GmkLzpf pic.twitter.com/KFp1javi5c — paramore (@paramore) May 13, 2022

I can’t believe we made this in 2017 and in 2022 we still have to remind people what healthcare is… reproductive care IS healthcare. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/y1qMsHVKbd — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 10, 2022