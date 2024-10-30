‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin, Longtime Republican, Admits She Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Harris’ Closing Message

Alyssa Farah Griffin has long been a Republican, and is still one today, but on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC host admitted that she found herself getting “emotional” while listening to Kamala Harris’ closing message for voters.

On Tuesday night, Harris spoke at the Ellipse — the same spot where, on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to try and block the certification of the election that he fairly lost.

During her speech, Harris called on voters to reject Trump once again and promised to be a president for all Americans, even those who don’t vote for her. And it was that message of unity and promise of working across the aisle that stood out for Farah Griffin.

“These remarks hit me last night, I gotta say,” she said during the first segment of the day. “I found myself getting a little bit emotional watching them, because the last time we saw a major national figure speak from the Ellipse, outside of the White House, it was Donald Trump on January 6.”

The host was able to recall the day perfectly clearly, remembering that she was with her in-laws, having already resigned from her job within the Trump administration. Farah Griffin shared she was particularly horrified by Trump calling out his VP Mike Pence at the time.

“I just had this pit in my stomach, thinking ‘You just put him in so much danger. There is a mob there of people who are ready to go march up because you told them to,’” she said. “So this imagery of standing and reclaiming that space — also, showing a woman in front of the White House, looking presidential, I think was incredibly powerful … the message is what resonated with me.”

Farah Griffin noted that, at this point, Trump is doing nothing to appeal to voters who might’ve supported Nikki Haley (primarily women), like herself, and added that all he’s doing is “spewing lies” and “teeing up another January 6.”

“And I hope folks remember that,” she warned.

