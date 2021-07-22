KCBS, KCAL Station Manager Jay Howell Ousted After CBS Misconduct Investigation

CBS has ousted two senior managers at its television stations in Los Angeles and Chicago, the latest development in the investigation into accusations of workplace misconduct within CBS Television Stations.

Jay Howell, who oversaw KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles, and Derek Dalton, head of WBBM in Chicago, have both exited their positions the company. They follow two senior CBS Television Stations executives, president Peter Dunn and SVP David Friend, who were both fired after a Los Angeles Times exposé earlier this year detailed accusations of abusive behavior from five women who used to work for the company.

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks announced in a memo to staff on Thursday that the third-party investigation into the allegations had concluded.

“I want to thank every employee who spoke with the investigators to share their experiences. Your candor and perspective were invaluable, and I appreciate the courage it took for you to come forward,” Cheeks wrote. “This has been a difficult period for everyone in the group. The investigation cited painful revelations about experiences that we cannot tolerate today or in the future.”

Cheeks did not provide any details of specific accusations against Howell or Dalton.

In her own statement, Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said the division is currently in search of new leaders for the Los Angeles and Chicago stations.

“While acknowledging the range of emotions from the past few months, today is an opportunity for all of us to look forward,” she wrote. “George, Neeraj [Khemlani, president co-head of CBS News and Stations] and I are committed to leading with transparency, respect and inclusion…to cultivating a spirit of collaboration and innovation…to doing the right thing for our united organization and teams as we reimagine our brands and businesses during a time of tremendous change.”

Read both statements below.

CBS Stations Colleagues – I am writing to let you know that the external investigation into allegations of misconduct by leadership at the Stations group has concluded. I want to thank every employee who spoke with the investigators to share their experiences. Your candor and perspective were invaluable, and I appreciate the courage it took for you to come forward. We were committed from the outset to ensuring every voice would be heard, without fear of retribution, no matter how long the process took. This has been a difficult period for everyone in the group. The investigation cited painful revelations about experiences that we cannot tolerate today or in the future. While the investigation largely looked at events in the past, and the issues revealed were more pronounced in certain areas and at specific stations than others, there are clear themes that we need to address moving forward: our diversity, equity and inclusion standards need to be a top priority for leadership in every corner of our Stations business; our workplace culture needs to measurably improve; and, your trust needs to be restored with your CBS leaders. Several steps have already been taken in this direction: We have established new leadership at the Stations group and have already made important changes in the top three markets.

Johnny Green is now our dedicated general manager at WCBS/New York, separate from the Stations’ central team.

We have refocused our local priorities on content, culture and community connections, with special attention being paid to reflecting and representing our local audiences. This approach includes weaving the CBS News’ Race and Culture Unit into our community coverage. In addition, your HR colleagues will be reaching out to you in the coming weeks and months on how we’ll continue this dialogue and crucial work together. This is just a start – our first steps. The development of an operational culture focused on success, and steeped in values of inclusion, fairness and respect, will be a continuing journey on which we will all be accountable – from leadership to our newest colleague. Wendy, Neeraj and I are committed to earning your trust – working with all of you and your local leaders to build on the steps we’ve taken and achieve these important goals together. We are both a business and a division in transition. Change is as constant for us as it is in the world your news teams cover. At the same time, I’m very optimistic about our future. The integration of our News, Stations and Digital teams under your new dynamic leaders has the promise to drive growth and point us toward a brighter future together. I’m confident we can all meet the challenge of aligning these business objectives with our new cultural imperatives. Thank you as always for caring for your colleagues and for your passion and dedication in everything you do at CBS. George