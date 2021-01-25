CBS TV Stations Boss Peter Dunn on Leave After Accusation of Racist, Sexist Behavior

CBS TV Stations executives Peter Dunn and David Friend have been placed on administrative leave pending “a third-party investigation” into accusations of abusive workplace behavior reported over the weekend by the Los Angeles Times, CBS announced Monday.

“Peter Dunn, President of the CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, Senior Vice President, News for the TV Stations, have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of a third-party investigation into issues that include those raised in a recent Los Angeles Times report. CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary,” CBS said in a statement Monday night.

In an LA Times report Sunday, the paper spoke to 5 women who detailed abusive behavior at CBS-owned television stations, including the cultivation of “a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists” by Dunn and “a top lieutenant.”