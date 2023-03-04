Kellyanne and George Conway are divorcing after 22 years of marriage, as each has hired lawyers who are currently finalizing the details of the split, according to a report from The New York Post’s Page Six column.

Kellyanne Conway did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Following the report of the divorce, Trump congratulated his former advisor on Truth Social for splitting from her “wacko husband.” “Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!” Trump posted.

After marrying in 2001, former President Donald Trump’s election and his term in office drew the couple’s longstanding and vehement political incongruity into the limelight, as Kellyanne served as Trump’s campaign advisor in the 2016 election while George was outspoken in criticizing him.

Their conflict only grew as Trump entered into office and Kellyanne became a senior White House counsellor during his administration. During that time, George switched political affiliation from the Republican Party to Independent and he co-founded The Lincoln Project, a political action committee “dedicated to the preservation, protection and defense of democracy.”

The pair quickly became viewed as the District’s most interesting couple as “SNL’s” Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon parodied what many saw as a conflicting hot-and-cold relationship in “A Conway Marriage Story,” referring the 2019 Adam Driver-led flick.

The Conway’s family life was further put under a microscope when their daughter, Claudia, openly criticized her mother’s political affiliations in TikTok videos and social media posts with anti-Trump sentiments throughout 2020 and 2021, even announcing that her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 on TikTok.

Despite her social media usage coming to a head when Claudia informed followers that her parents had forbid her from using any social media, Claudia shared the ongoing conflicts she faced with her mother across platforms, eventually notifying followers via Twitter that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” in August 2020.

Following the controversy, Kellyanne announced she would be leaving her post in Trump’s administration in August 2020, citing the need to focus on her family, as George stepped away from The Lincoln Project.

Kellyanne also addressed her husband’s opposing viewers regarding her former boss in her 2022 memoir titled “Here’s the Deal,” in which she wrote that understood Conway’s attacks on Trump as “cheating by tweeting.”